Texas 3, Seattle 2

August 31, 2019 11:38 pm
 
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 9 2 Totals 32 3 5 3
Smith rf 4 0 2 0 Choo rf 4 0 1 0
Lopes lf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1
Nola c 4 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Solak dh 4 1 0 1
Murphy dh 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 1 Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0
Moore ss 3 1 2 0 Santana ph 0 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 2 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 1
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 1 1 0
Seattle 010 001 000 2
Texas 001 000 002 3

E_Gordon (9), DeShields (4). LOB_Seattle 7, Texas 6. 2B_Moore (11), Murphy (12), Trevino (4), Andrus 2 (26). SB_Smith (39).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Milone 5 3 1 1 1 4
Wisler H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guilbeau H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bass H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Magill L,2-2 BS,4-6 1-3 2 2 1 1 0
Texas
Burke 6 7 2 2 1 2
J.Hernández 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3
Clase W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:49. A_33,668 (49,115).

