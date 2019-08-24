Listen Live Sports

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

August 24, 2019 10:29 pm
 
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 9 4 Totals 36 0 8 0
Choo rf 4 1 1 0 García lf 4 0 0 0
Santana 1b 5 1 1 2 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0
Calhoun lf 4 1 2 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Solak dh 4 0 2 0 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 0
Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 Jay rf 4 0 1 0
Heineman cf 4 0 1 0 Engel cf 3 0 1 0
Mathis c 4 0 1 0 Goins ph 1 0 1 0
Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 0
Texas 000 002 200 4
Chicago 000 000 000 0

E_Allard (1), Forsythe (9), Jay (1), Anderson (21), McCann (5). LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Mathis (8), Goins (6). 3B_Goins (1). HR_Calhoun (15), Santana (22).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Allard W,2-0 6 1-3 6 0 0 0 8
Montero H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4
Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Nova L,9-10 5 2-3 6 2 1 0 6
Cordero 1 3 2 2 0 1
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4

Cordero pitched to 5 batters in the 7th, Osich pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:06. A_26,454 (40,615).

