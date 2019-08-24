Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|4
|1
|11
|
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Santana 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.299
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Solak dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Heineman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Mathis c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|0
|8
|0
|0
|14
|
|García lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Goins ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Sánchez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Texas
|000
|002
|200_4
|9
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|8
|3
a-doubled for Engel in the 9th.
E_Allard (1), Forsythe (9), Jay (1), Anderson (21), McCann (5). LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Mathis (8), Goins (6). 3B_Goins (1). HR_Calhoun (15), off Nova; Santana (22), off Cordero. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (34), Santana 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Odor, Choo, Forsythe); Chicago 5 (Sánchez 2, Anderson, García, Jiménez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Chicago 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Odor.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard W,2-0
|6
|1-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8
|99
|4.64
|Montero H,3
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|1.08
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.20
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova L,9-10
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|1
|0
|6
|107
|4.37
|Cordero
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Osich
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.26
|Ruiz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|23
|5.24
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0, Cordero 1-0, Osich 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:06. A_26,454 (40,615).
