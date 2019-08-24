Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 9 4 1 11 Choo rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .266 Santana 1b 5 1 1 2 0 3 .299 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 Calhoun lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .292 Solak dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230 Heineman cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Mathis c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 0 8 0 0 14 García lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .332 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .241 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Jay rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Goins ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Sánchez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253

Texas 000 002 200_4 9 2 Chicago 000 000 000_0 8 3

a-doubled for Engel in the 9th.

E_Allard (1), Forsythe (9), Jay (1), Anderson (21), McCann (5). LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 9. 2B_Mathis (8), Goins (6). 3B_Goins (1). HR_Calhoun (15), off Nova; Santana (22), off Cordero. RBIs_Calhoun 2 (34), Santana 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Odor, Choo, Forsythe); Chicago 5 (Sánchez 2, Anderson, García, Jiménez). RISP_Texas 1 for 5; Chicago 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Odor.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Allard W,2-0 6 1-3 6 0 0 0 8 99 4.64 Montero H,3 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 4 21 1.08 Leclerc 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.20

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nova L,9-10 5 2-3 6 2 1 0 6 107 4.37 Cordero 1 3 2 2 0 1 13 4.50 Osich 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 5.26 Ruiz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 23 5.24

Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0, Cordero 1-0, Osich 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:06. A_26,454 (40,615).

