Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 7 12 6 4 8 Fletcher 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .287 Trout dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .296 Upton lf 3 0 0 1 1 3 .211 K.Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .232 Pujols 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .249 Goodwin cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .285 Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Tovar ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .193 b-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Stassi c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .086 c-Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 14 8 2 11 Choo rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .269 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .304 Andrus ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .282 Pence dh 5 0 2 3 0 3 .300 W.Calhoun lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .295 Solak 2b 3 3 2 1 1 1 .364 Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235 DeShields cf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .261 Mathis c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .167 a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206

Los Angeles 000 223 000_7 12 0 Texas 020 200 211_8 14 3

No outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Mathis in the 8th. b-flied out for Tovar in the 9th. c-lined out for Stassi in the 9th.

E_Mathis (5), Santana (12), Andrus (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (16), Goodwin 2 (25), Fletcher (28), Solak 2 (2), DeShields (13), Andrus (24). HR_W.Calhoun (13), off Sandoval. RBIs_Goodwin (36), Tovar (5), Pujols 2 (75), Upton (33), K.Calhoun (63), W.Calhoun (29), DeShields 2 (26), Solak (2), Pence 3 (59), Choo (48). SB_Mathis (1), DeShields (20), Pence (6), Choo (11). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Stassi, Rengifo, Fletcher); Texas 7 (Mathis, Pence, Santana 2, W.Calhoun). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 10; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Tovar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval 3 1-3 8 4 4 0 3 74 6.75 Del Pozo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 4 21 3.25 Cole, H, 4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 21 5.48 Garcia, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 4.83 Robles, BS, 18-21 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.78 Cahill, L, 3-8 0 2 1 1 0 0 10 6.62

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor 5 2-3 10 7 6 2 7 102 3.17 St. John 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 5.40 Hernández, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 43 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Del Pozo 2-0, Garcia 2-2, Robles 2-1, St. John 1-1, Hernández 1-0. IBB_off Minor (Trout). WP_Sandoval, Garcia, Cahill(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:46. A_19,565 (49,115).

