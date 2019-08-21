Listen Live Sports

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

August 21, 2019 11:07 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 7 12 6 4 8
Fletcher 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .287
Trout dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .296
Upton lf 3 0 0 1 1 3 .211
K.Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 1 2 .232
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Goodwin cf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .285
Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Tovar ss 4 0 0 1 0 0 .193
b-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Stassi c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .086
c-Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 14 8 2 11
Choo rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .269
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .304
Andrus ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .282
Pence dh 5 0 2 3 0 3 .300
W.Calhoun lf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .295
Solak 2b 3 3 2 1 1 1 .364
Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .235
DeShields cf 4 0 2 2 0 2 .261
Mathis c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .167
a-Odor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Trevino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Los Angeles 000 223 000_7 12 0
Texas 020 200 211_8 14 3

No outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Mathis in the 8th. b-flied out for Tovar in the 9th. c-lined out for Stassi in the 9th.

E_Mathis (5), Santana (12), Andrus (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (16), Goodwin 2 (25), Fletcher (28), Solak 2 (2), DeShields (13), Andrus (24). HR_W.Calhoun (13), off Sandoval. RBIs_Goodwin (36), Tovar (5), Pujols 2 (75), Upton (33), K.Calhoun (63), W.Calhoun (29), DeShields 2 (26), Solak (2), Pence 3 (59), Choo (48). SB_Mathis (1), DeShields (20), Pence (6), Choo (11). SF_Upton.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Stassi, Rengifo, Fletcher); Texas 7 (Mathis, Pence, Santana 2, W.Calhoun). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 10; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Tovar.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval 3 1-3 8 4 4 0 3 74 6.75
Del Pozo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 4 21 3.25
Cole, H, 4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 21 5.48
Garcia, H, 5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 4.83
Robles, BS, 18-21 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.78
Cahill, L, 3-8 0 2 1 1 0 0 10 6.62
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor 5 2-3 10 7 6 2 7 102 3.17
St. John 1 1 0 0 0 0 22 5.40
Hernández, W, 1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 43 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Del Pozo 2-0, Garcia 2-2, Robles 2-1, St. John 1-1, Hernández 1-0. IBB_off Minor (Trout). WP_Sandoval, Garcia, Cahill(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:46. A_19,565 (49,115).

