Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|6
|4
|8
|
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Trout dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.211
|K.Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.232
|Pujols 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.285
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.193
|b-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bemboom c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.086
|c-Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|14
|8
|2
|11
|
|Choo rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.300
|W.Calhoun lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Solak 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.364
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Mathis c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|a-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Trevino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Los Angeles
|000
|223
|000_7
|12
|0
|Texas
|020
|200
|211_8
|14
|3
No outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Mathis in the 8th. b-flied out for Tovar in the 9th. c-lined out for Stassi in the 9th.
E_Mathis (5), Santana (12), Andrus (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (16), Goodwin 2 (25), Fletcher (28), Solak 2 (2), DeShields (13), Andrus (24). HR_W.Calhoun (13), off Sandoval. RBIs_Goodwin (36), Tovar (5), Pujols 2 (75), Upton (33), K.Calhoun (63), W.Calhoun (29), DeShields 2 (26), Solak (2), Pence 3 (59), Choo (48). SB_Mathis (1), DeShields (20), Pence (6), Choo (11). SF_Upton.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Stassi, Rengifo, Fletcher); Texas 7 (Mathis, Pence, Santana 2, W.Calhoun). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 10; Texas 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Tovar.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|3
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|0
|3
|74
|6.75
|Del Pozo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Ramirez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|3.25
|Cole, H, 4
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|5.48
|Garcia, H, 5
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|4.83
|Robles, BS, 18-21
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.78
|Cahill, L, 3-8
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|6.62
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor
|5
|2-3
|10
|7
|6
|2
|7
|102
|3.17
|St. John
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|5.40
|Hernández, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|43
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Del Pozo 2-0, Garcia 2-2, Robles 2-1, St. John 1-1, Hernández 1-0. IBB_off Minor (Trout). WP_Sandoval, Garcia, Cahill(2).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.
T_3:46. A_19,565 (49,115).
