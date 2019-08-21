Listen Live Sports

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

August 21, 2019 11:07 pm
 
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 7 12 6 Totals 38 8 14 8
Fletcher 3b-ss 5 2 3 0 Choo rf 5 0 1 1
Trout dh 4 2 1 0 Santana 1b 5 0 0 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 1 Andrus ss 5 2 3 0
K.Calhoun rf 4 0 1 1 Pence dh 5 0 2 3
Pujols 1b 5 1 2 2 W.Calhoun lf 4 2 2 1
Goodwin cf 4 1 2 1 Solak 2b 3 3 2 1
Rengifo 2b 5 0 1 0 Forsythe 3b 4 0 1 0
Tovar ss 4 0 0 1 DeShields cf 4 0 2 2
Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 1 1 0
Bemboom c 0 0 0 0 Odor ph 1 0 0 0
Stassi c 4 1 2 0 Trevino c 0 0 0 0
Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 223 000 7
Texas 020 200 211 8

E_Mathis (5), Santana (12), Andrus (11). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Texas 8. 2B_Pujols (16), Goodwin 2 (25), Fletcher (28), Solak 2 (2), DeShields (13), Andrus (24). HR_W.Calhoun (13). SB_Mathis (1), DeShields (20), Pence (6), Choo (11). SF_Upton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Sandoval 3 1-3 8 4 4 0 3
Del Pozo 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 0 4
Cole H,4 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Garcia H,5 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Robles BS,18-21 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cahill L,3-8 0 2 1 1 0 0
Texas
Minor 5 2-3 10 7 6 2 7
St. John 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernández W,1-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 2 1

Cahill pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, St. John pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

WP_Sandoval, Garcia, Cahill(2).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:46. A_19,565 (49,115).

