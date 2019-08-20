Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|7
|13
|7
|
|Totals
|45
|8
|14
|6
|
|Fletcher 3b-ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choo lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Trout cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Mazara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Heineman 1b
|6
|0
|1
|2
|
|Thaiss ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Goodwin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|520
|000
|000
|00
|—
|7
|Texas
|100
|130
|020
|01
|—
|8
E_Rengifo (12), Trevino (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Texas 16. 2B_Upton (6), Santana (21), Heineman (1). 3B_Ohtani (4). HR_Pujols (19), Trevino (1). SB_DeShields 2 (18), Ohtani (11), Choo (10), Pujols (1). S_Trevino (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peters
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cole H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buttrey H,21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bedrosian BS,1-4
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Robles
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mejía
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramirez L,4-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allard
|5
|
|7
|7
|6
|2
|3
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibaut
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Montero W,2-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Peters pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Cole (Odor). WP_Cole, Allard.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_4:35. A_17,326 (49,115).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.