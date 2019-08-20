Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

August 20, 2019 12:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 7 13 7 Totals 45 8 14 6
Fletcher 3b-ss 5 1 1 0 Choo lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Trout cf 6 1 2 0 Santana 3b 3 0 1 0
Ohtani dh 4 2 2 1 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 1
Upton lf 3 1 2 2 Andrus ss 6 1 1 0
Bemboom c 2 0 0 0 Pence dh 4 1 3 1
K.Calhoun rf 5 1 1 1 Odor 2b 3 1 1 1
Pujols 1b 4 1 2 3 Mazara rf 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 6 0 1 0 W.Calhoun lf 5 1 2 0
Tovar ss 4 0 2 0 Heineman 1b 6 0 1 2
Thaiss ph-3b 1 0 0 0 DeShields cf 5 0 2 0
Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 2 1 1
Goodwin ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 520 000 000 00 7
Texas 100 130 020 01 8

E_Rengifo (12), Trevino (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 12, Texas 16. 2B_Upton (6), Santana (21), Heineman (1). 3B_Ohtani (4). HR_Pujols (19), Trevino (1). SB_DeShields 2 (18), Ohtani (11), Choo (10), Pujols (1). S_Trevino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Peters 4 7 5 4 4 3
Garcia 1 1 0 0 1 1
Cole H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Buttrey H,21 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bedrosian BS,1-4 1 3 2 1 1 1
Robles 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Mejía 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Ramirez L,4-2 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Texas
Allard 5 7 7 6 2 3
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gibaut 1 3 0 0 0 2
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 3 1
Montero W,2-0 2 2 0 0 2 0

Peters pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Cole (Odor). WP_Cole, Allard.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Ben May; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_4:35. A_17,326 (49,115).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars