Texas restaurant with famous men named George changes mural

August 19, 2019 7:06 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — A Texas restaurant called George’s that features a mural honoring famous men with the same name has been changed to avoid a trademark dispute.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports owner Sammy Citrano discovered that an alphabet letter he’d put on the mural is a Waco city trademark.

Citrano polled the public on how best to change the mural and still salute all things George. The images include former presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and George Washington — plus retired boxer and businessman George Foreman, comic George Lopez and country music superstar George Strait.

The updated mural shows Interstate 35 access road bridges over Lake Brazos.

Citrano says anyone taking a photo of the mural will know they’re in Waco, Texas.

Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com

