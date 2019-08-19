The Latest: Wisconsin says Cephus has ‘eligibility issues’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin reinstating receiver Quintez Cephus following his acquittal on sexual assault charges (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Wisconsin football officials say receiver Quintez Cephus is back on the team after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges but it might be some time before he plays in a game.

The university expelled Cephus earlier this year, months before his trial. Chancellor Rebecca Blank decided Monday to reinstate him.

Brian Lucas is a spokesman for Wisconsin football. He issued a statement late Monday afternoon saying Cephus has officially rejoined the team but he faces “eligibility issues” before he can participate in a game.

The statement doesn’t elaborate but goes on to say that the athletic department takes sexual misconduct allegations “very seriously.”

4:25 p.m.

11:55 a.m.

Wisconsin has reinstated former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus after he was acquitted of sexual assault charges, but his attorney says the school has upheld sexual harassment violation against him.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Monday that Cephus can return to school after a jury acquitted him earlier this month of second- and third-degree sexual assault. Two women had accused him of assaulting them both in one night in April 2018. Cephus was expelled earlier this year ahead of his trial.

The school said new information had come to light but some violations of the university’s nonacademic misconduct policy were upheld. The statement didn’t elaborate.

Cephus’ attorney, Stephen Meyer, says he believes the new information was 250 pages of court documents he supplied to the university.

He says the school vacated the sexual assault findings but upheld a sexual harassment violation. He said that violation is related to a picture that Cephus asked his roommate and fellow receiver, Danny Davis, to take of the women as they slept in Cephus’ room.

10:45 a.m.

Wisconsin football officials say they don’t have any information on when reinstated receiver Quintez Cephus might rejoin the team.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Monday she had decided to allow Cephus to return to school after a jury acquitted him earlier this month of sexual assault charges. He was expelled earlier this year for violating the school’s non-academic misconduct code.

Coach Paul Chryst has said he would welcome Cephus back.

Wisconsin football spokesman Brian Lucas said he didn’t have the answer when asked when Cephus would rejoin the team. Lucas said he has canceled a previously scheduled post-practice news conference Monday with players.

10:15 a.m.

Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has been cleared to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision Monday. The school says it obtained information that wasn’t provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been “reduced” and his expulsion has been lifted. The statement didn’t elaborate.

Cephus was suspended from the football team in August 2018 after he was charged. He was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its nonacademic misconduct policies.

A jury acquitted him of the charges Aug. 2. His attorneys have been pressuring Blank to let him return.

Blank says she hopes the decision doesn’t deter sexual assault victims from coming forward.

