The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Son charged in deaths of ex-NFL lineman, wife

August 23, 2019 3:22 pm
 
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, in Minnesota (all times local):

Authorities in Minnesota have charged the son of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett in Bennett’s death.

Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found dead in their home in Long Prairie, a small town about two hours northwest of Minneapolis, on Wednesday. Their 22-year-old son Dylan has been sought since then.

Both Bennetts were shot. A criminal complaint says Dylan Bennett’s car was at the scene with an empty box for a 9 mm handgun inside, along with ammunition. Authorities say they traced transactions after the Bennetts’ death suggesting Dylan Bennett had flown to Mexico, and a warrant has been issued.

The complaint says Barry Bennett reported in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts of killing his parents while in a mental health facility.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.

Authorities in Minnesota are investigating the deaths of a former NFL lineman and his wife and say the couple’s son is a suspect.

The bodies of 63-year-old Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol, were found Wednesday after a friend went to their home in Long Prairie for a welfare check.

Todd County Sheriff Todd Och said 22-year-old Dylan John Bennett is a suspect and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons with New Orleans, the New York Jets and Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reported Bennett had retired from teaching physical education in Long Prairie, a town of about 3,500 people about two hours northwest of Minneapolis. Superintendent Jon Kringen said Bennett rarely talked about his NFL career unless someone asked.

