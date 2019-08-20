Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

August 20, 2019 3:46 pm
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 18, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi Limited

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Remind: School Communication, remind101

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, musical.ly Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. aquapark.io, Voodoo

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’19, Roto Sports, Inc.

9. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

10. XtraMath, XtraMath

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. aquapark.io, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Collect Cubes, Alictus

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

6. OnPipe, SayGames LLC

7. Puzzle Fuzzle, Lion Studios

8. Sticky Block, Voodoo

9. Google Chrome, Google LLC

10. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

