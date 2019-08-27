Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

August 27, 2019
 
1 min read
App Store Official Charts for the week ending August 25, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’19, Roto Sports, Inc.

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Infinite Flight Simulator, Infinite Flight LLC

9. Rebel Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Remind: School Communication, remind101

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, musical.ly Inc.

3. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Google Mobile App, Google LLC

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Maps – Transit & Food, Google LLC

10. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Notability, Ginger Labs

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Fantasy Football Draft Kit ’19, Roto Sports, Inc.

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

7. XtraMath, XtraMath

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

10. Infinite Flight Simulator, Infinite Flight LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

2. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

3. aquapark.io, Voodoo

4. Roller Smash, Voodoo

5. Idle Gym – Fitness Simulation, Yojoy

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Traffic Run!, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

10. Collect Cubes, Alictus

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

