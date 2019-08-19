The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (52)
|15-0
|1540
|1
|2. Alabama (10)
|14-1
|1496
|2
|3. Georgia
|11-3
|1403
|7
|4. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1331
|4
|5. Ohio St.
|13-1
|1261
|3
|6. LSU
|10-3
|1199
|6
|7. Michigan
|10-3
|1164
|14
|8. Florida
|10-3
|1054
|7
|9. Notre Dame
|12-1
|1044
|5
|10. Texas
|10-4
|1005
|9
|11. Oregon
|9-4
|860
|–
|12. Texas A&M
|9-4
|852
|16
|13. Washington
|10-4
|786
|13
|14. Utah
|9-5
|772
|–
|15. Penn St.
|9-4
|651
|17
|16. Auburn
|8-5
|578
|–
|17. UCF
|12-1
|410
|11
|18. Michigan St.
|7-6
|377
|–
|19. Wisconsin
|8-5
|370
|–
|20. Iowa
|9-4
|330
|25
|21. Iowa St.
|8-5
|302
|–
|22. Syracuse
|10-3
|209
|15
|23. Washington St.
|11-2
|200
|10
|24. Nebraska
|4-8
|154
|–
|25. Stanford
|9-4
|141
|–
Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.
