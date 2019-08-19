Listen Live Sports

The Top Twenty Five

August 19, 2019 11:45 am
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1540 1
2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1496 2
3. Georgia 11-3 1403 7
4. Oklahoma 12-2 1331 4
5. Ohio St. 13-1 1261 3
6. LSU 10-3 1199 6
7. Michigan 10-3 1164 14
8. Florida 10-3 1054 7
9. Notre Dame 12-1 1044 5
10. Texas 10-4 1005 9
11. Oregon 9-4 860
12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16
13. Washington 10-4 786 13
14. Utah 9-5 772
15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17
16. Auburn 8-5 578
17. UCF 12-1 410 11
18. Michigan St. 7-6 377
19. Wisconsin 8-5 370
20. Iowa 9-4 330 25
21. Iowa St. 8-5 302
22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15
23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10
24. Nebraska 4-8 154
25. Stanford 9-4 141

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.

