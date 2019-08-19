The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2018 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1540 1 2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1496 2 3. Georgia 11-3 1403 7 4. Oklahoma 12-2 1331 4 5. Ohio St. 13-1 1261 3 6. LSU 10-3 1199 6 7. Michigan 10-3 1164 14 8. Florida 10-3 1054 7 9. Notre Dame 12-1 1044 5 10. Texas 10-4 1005 9 11. Oregon 9-4 860 – 12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16 13. Washington 10-4 786 13 14. Utah 9-5 772 – 15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17 16. Auburn 8-5 578 – 17. UCF 12-1 410 11 18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 – 19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 – 20. Iowa 9-4 330 25 21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 – 22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15 23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10 24. Nebraska 4-8 154 – 25. Stanford 9-4 141 –

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.