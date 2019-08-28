Listen Live Sports

Thomas has 22 points, 11 rebounds, Sun beat Storm 89-70

August 28, 2019 12:10 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double, Courtney Williams scored 17 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 89-70 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut (21-9) is a game behind first-place Washington. The top two seeds get a bye to the semifinals, and the third and fourth seeds receive a bye to the second round. Seattle (15-15) has clinched a spot in the playoffs for a chance to repeat as champion.

Jonquel Jones added 10 points for Connecticut, which is 7-8 on the road this season. Thomas scored 20-plus points for the sixth time this season, moving within 17 points of reaching 2,000 for her career. Shekinna Stricklen sank a 3-pointer to move into a tie with Penny Taylor for 20th on the WNBA 3-pointers made list.

Connecticut shot 53% and outrebounded Seattle 43-30 to sweep the season series.

Jewell Loyd scored 18 points for Seattle, which has lost four of five. Crystal Langhorne added 12 points. The Storm made 11 of 22 3-pointers.

