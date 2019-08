Three Homer Games

By The Associated Press

American League

Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, April 7

Pedro Severino, Baltimore at Texas, June 4

Max Kepler, Minnesota at Cleveland, June 6

Travis d’Arnaud, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, July 15

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, July 25

Mookie Betts, Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees, July 26

Nelson Cruz, Minnesota vs. Kansas City, Aug. 3

Yordan Alvarez, Houston at Baltimore, Aug. 10

Kyle Seager, Seattle at Detroit, Aug. 13

National League

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis at Milwaukee, March 29

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee vs. St. Louis, April 15

Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, May 7

Kris Bryant, Chicago at Washington, May 17

Derek Dietrich, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh, May 28

Hunter Renfroe, San Diego at Colorado, June 14

Josh Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs, July 1

Robinson Cano, N.Y. Mets vs. San Diego, July 23

Paul DeJong, St. Louis at Pittsburgh, July 24

Aristides Aquino, Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs, Aug. 10

Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco at Arizona, Aug. 16

