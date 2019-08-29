Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s College Football Scores

August 29, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10

Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13

Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10

UConn 24, Wagner 21

Advertisement
SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28

Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10

E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7

Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7

Murray St. 59, Pikeville 20

Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space