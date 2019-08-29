Thursday’s College Football Scores

EAST

Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10

Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13

Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10

UConn 24, Wagner 21

SOUTH

Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28

Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28

Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10

E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7

Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7

Murray St. 59, Pikeville 20

Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14

