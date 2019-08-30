Thursday’s College Football Scores

Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10
Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13
Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10
UConn 24, Wagner 21
Austin Peay 41, NC Central 10
Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28
Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28
Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10
Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7
Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7
Murray St. 59, Pikeville 20
North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17
Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19
SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14
Tulane 42, FIU 14
UAB 24, Alabama St. 19
UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20
Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3
Cent. Michigan 38, Albany (NY) 21
Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14
Minnesota 28, S. Dakota St. 21
SE Missouri 44, S. Illinois 26
Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16
Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7
Arizona St. 30, Kent St. 7
N. Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23
San Jose St. 35, N. Colorado 18
Utah 30, BYU 12
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.