The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s Scores

August 29, 2019 10:31 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 26

Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7

Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0

Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7

E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0

Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0

Edison 31, Langley 28

Falls Church 14, George Mason 7

Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14

Gar-Field 41, Justice High School 14

Gretna 46, Brunswick 8

Hampton 34, Kecoughtan 0

Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0

Hopewell 40, Tabb 7

James Monroe 21, Stafford 7

James Robinson 40, Colgan 14

John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12

Kellam 21, First Colonial 15, OT

King George 31, Orange County 27

Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21

Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0

Manchester 45, Varina 38, 2OT

McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6

Midlothian 21, Glen Allen 17

Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 27

Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Osbourn 34

Patriot 35, Riverbend 6

Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0

Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13

Princess Anne 54, Kempsville 21

Rappahannock 59, Nandua 21

Ridgeview 40, J.I. Burton 13

Riverside 6, Heritage (Leesburg) 0

Rock Ridge 14, Freedom (South Riding) 6

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0

Skyline 53, Independence 42

South County 28, Woodbridge 6

Tallwood 27, Green Run 24

W.T. Woodson 35, Annandale 34

Warhill 24, Heritage-Newport News 13

Warwick 34, Denbigh 0

West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27

Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

