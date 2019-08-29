Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Broad Run 28, Tuscarora 26
Colonial Forge 27, Grassfield 7
Concordia Prep, Md. 57, St. John Paul the Great 0
Deep Run 37, Lee-Davis 7
E.C. Glass 58, Charlottesville 0
Eastern View 28, Culpeper 0
Edison 31, Langley 28
Falls Church 14, George Mason 7
Freedom (Woodbridge) 50, Hayfield 14
Gar-Field 41, Justice High School 14
Gretna 46, Brunswick 8
Hampton 34, Kecoughtan 0
Henrico 49, Meadowbrook 0
Hopewell 40, Tabb 7
James Monroe 21, Stafford 7
James Robinson 40, Colgan 14
John Champe 45, Booker T. Washington 12
Kellam 21, First Colonial 15, OT
King George 31, Orange County 27
Lake Braddock 34, West Potomac 21
Loudoun County 31, Fauquier 0
Manchester 45, Varina 38, 2OT
McLean 12, Osbourn Park 6
Midlothian 21, Glen Allen 17
Ocean Lakes 31, Frank Cox 27
Patrick Henry-Ashland 42, Osbourn 34
Patriot 35, Riverbend 6
Potomac Falls 33, Dominion 0
Prince George 16, Douglas Freeman 13
Princess Anne 54, Kempsville 21
Rappahannock 59, Nandua 21
Ridgeview 40, J.I. Burton 13
Riverside 6, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Rock Ridge 14, Freedom (South Riding) 6
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Landstown 0
Skyline 53, Independence 42
South County 28, Woodbridge 6
Tallwood 27, Green Run 24
W.T. Woodson 35, Annandale 34
Warhill 24, Heritage-Newport News 13
Warwick 34, Denbigh 0
West Springfield 33, Forest Park 27
Woodgrove 20, Loudoun Valley 0
