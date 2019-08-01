Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Dan Straily to Philadelphia for cash.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated SS Eric Stamets for assignment. Reinstated RHP Danny Salazar from the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Josh Harrison to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brendan McKay and RHP Jose De Leon froim Durham (IL). Traded OF Joe McCarthy to San Francisco for LHP Jacob Lopez.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Luiz Gohara for assignment. Sent RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of OF Aristides Aquino from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Joe Harvey to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Jesus Sanchez to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHPs Tyler Kinley and Kyle Keller from New Orleans. Reinstated 3B Jon Berti from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Drew Steckenrider to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Ray Black, Corbin Burnes and Jake Faria to San Antonio (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Trent Grisham from San Antonio (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Robbie Erlin to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento (PCL). Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Sean Guida.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of OF Jordan George to the Kansas City Royals. Signed RHP Hunter Smith.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ryan Schlosser.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras.

Atlantic League-

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Sold the contract of OF Ramon Flores to the Minnesota Twins.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Tre Boston to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — PK Phil Dawson announced his retirement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived TE Daniel Helm. Waived/injured WR Fred Trevillion. Signed DT Dee Liner.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Anthony Rush.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with F Remi Elie on a one-year, two-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced Matt Cullen is joining the hockey operations department in a player development role.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Scott Burt assistant coach.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Kyle Thomas to a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Dennon Armstrong and Jules Heningburg, Ts Pat Harberson and Dalton Lupul, D Drew Belgrave and Tor Reinholdt and G Nick Damude.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed G Chituru Odunze and transferred him to Leicester City (Premier League-England).

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Mackenzie Arnold.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Announced sophomore men’s basketball C Tyshaun Crawford is transferring from Georgia Southern.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jason Dietrich pitching coach.

UNLV — Named Alik Sarkisian men’s and women’s diving coach.

WISCONSIN — Named Alando Tucker interim assistant men’s basketball coach.

