Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Pittsburgh RHP Keone Kela 10 games, Cincinnati LHP Amir Garrett eight games, Cincinnati manager David Bell six games, Pittsburgh INF José Osuna five games, Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle two games and Cincinnati RHP Jared Hughes, Pittsburgh RHP Kyle Crick and Cleveland OF Yasiel Puig three games for their actions during Tuesday night’s game.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Dan Straily to Philadelphia for cash.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Designated SS Eric Stamets for assignment. Optioned OFs Greg Allen and Jake Bauers to Columbus (IL). Reinstated RHP Danny Salazar from the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Josh Harrison to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brendan McKay and RHP Jose De Leon froim Durham (IL). Traded OF Joe McCarthy to San Francisco for LHP Jacob Lopez.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Trent Thornton from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jason Adam from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Luiz Gohara for assignment. Sent RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned INF/OF Robel Garcia to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of OF Aristides Aquino from Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Joe Harvey to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Jesus Sanchez to New Orleans (PCL). Recalled RHPs Tyler Kinley and Kyle Keller from New Orleans. Reinstated 3B Jon Berti from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Drew Steckenrider to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHPs Ray Black, Corbin Burnes and Jake Faria to San Antonio (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Trent Grisham from San Antonio (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Robbie Erlin to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon to Sacramento (PCL). Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Sean Guida.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of OF Jordan George to the Kansas City Royals. Signed RHP Hunter Smith.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ryan Schlosser.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed RHP Carlos Contreras.

Atlantic League-

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Sold the contract of OF Ramon Flores to the Minnesota Twins.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Patrick Patterson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed S Tre Boston to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — PK Phil Dawson announced his retirement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived TE Daniel Helm. Waived/injured WR Fred Trevillion. Signed DT Dee Liner.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with C Ryan Kalil.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DT Anthony Rush.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived RB Elijah Wellman. Signed LB Garrett Sickels.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Agreed to terms with F Remi Elie on a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Bought out the final two seasons of D Kevin Shattenkirk’s contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Announced Matt Cullen is joining the hockey operations department in a player development role.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Scott Burt assistant coach.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Kyle Thomas to a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed D Mitch de Snoo to a two-year contract.

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Agreed to terms with Fs Dennon Armstrong and Jules Heningburg, Ts Pat Harberson and Dalton Lupul, D Drew Belgrave and Tor Reinholdt and G Nick Damude.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned F Justin Rennicks to North Carolina (USL Championship).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed G Chituru Odunze and transferred him to Leicester City (Premier League-England).

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Signed G Mackenzie Arnold.

COLLEGE

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE — Named Trevor Reeves director of compliance and institutional services.

AUGUSTA — Announced sophomore men’s basketball C Tyshaun Crawford is transferring from Georgia Southern.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Jason Dietrich pitching coach.

GUILFORD — Named Nicolle Holcomb assistant sports information director.

UNLV — Named Alik Sarkisian men’s and women’s diving coach.

VIRGINIA TECH — Announced defensive coordinator Bud Foster will retire after the 2019 season.

WISCONSIN — Named Alando Tucker interim assistant men’s basketball coach.

