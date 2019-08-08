Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP David Price on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 5. Recalled RHP Hector Velázquez from Pawtucket (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Randy Dobnak from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester. Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Zack Godley. Optioned RHP Brock Stewart to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Jonathan Lucroy. Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Announced INF Blake Trahan cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Austin Brice from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Tyler Kinley to New Orleans (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Brad Brach. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Syracuse (IL). Transferred OF Brandon Nimmo to the 60-Day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Adrian Morejon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7. Reinstated LHP José Castillo from the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Shaun Anderson and OF Steven Duggar placed on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Joey Rickard and LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded RHP Tanner Kiest to St. Paul Saints for two players to be named and the reversionary rights to C Adrian Nieto and future considerations.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Cade Gotta. Placed RHP Kevin McAvoy on the reserve/retired list.

Frontier League

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed SS Alvin Swope.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Matt Marsili.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Dallas DE Robert Quinn for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s ban on performance enhancers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Niles Scott on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded RB Duke Johnson to Houston for a 2020 fourth-round draft pick.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell. Waived-injured LB Kendall Donnerson. Released RB Corey Grant.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Agreed to terms with CB Morris Claiborne on a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga to a one-year contract. Waived WR Chris Thompson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Salesi Uhatafe. Placed DB D’Cota Dixon on IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Named Jim Johnson assistant coach for San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed D Garrett Cockerill.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Anthony Florentino.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired $75,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Houston for M Niko Hansen.

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) from Columbus for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for the 2019 season.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired M Joseph-Claude Gyau from MSV Duisburg (Germany). Acquired M Derrick Etienne Jr. on loan from the New York Red Bulls for a 2020 third-round SuperDraft pick.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Brian Rodríguez from Peñarol (Uruguay).

LA GALAXY — Acquired F Cristian Pavón on loan from Boca Juniors (Argentina).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Placed M Florian Valot on the season ending injury list.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired M Emanuel Cecchini on loan from Malága CF. Signed F-M Luis Silva.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Julie King.

COLLEGE

ABILENE CHRISTIAN — Named John Walker director of tennis.

DAYTON — Named Andy Farrell special assistant to the men’s basketball coach and recruiting coordinator; Brett Comer director of player development for men’s basketball; Khyle Marshall graduate assistant for men’s basketball; and Casey Cathrall strength & conditioning coach for men’s basketball.

LOUISVILLE — Named Samantha Sarff assistant rowing coach.

RUTGERS — Announced the retirement of director of baseball operations and volunteer assistant baseball coach Glen Gardner.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Codi Fitzgerald assistant strength and conditioning coach.

SHENANDOAH — Named AJ Blaisdell and Asia Hart men’s and women’s assistant track and field coaches.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named West Nott women’s tennis head coach.

