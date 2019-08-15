Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

August 15, 2019 3:06 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Blaine Hardy on the 60-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Sent OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak to Rochester (IL_). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Brandon Brennan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of LHP Taylor Guilbeau from Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Joey Wendle to the GCL Rays for a rehab assignment.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Blake Swihart outright to Reno (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of 1B Logan Morrison from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Jerad Eickhoff to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF John Price Jr. to Winnipeg for future considerations. Signed OF Michael Blatchford.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Travis Thompson. Signed LHP Nick Bozman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Matzek to the Atlanta Braves.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

FOOTBALL
XFL

XFL — Signed QB Landry Jones.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Dismissed junior F Gabe Osabuohien from the men’s basketball program.

CREIGHTON — Named Judd Cornell men’s golf coach.

MANHATTANVILLE — Named Chris Alesi men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US