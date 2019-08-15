Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Blaine Hardy on the 60-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Sent OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak to Rochester (IL_). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Brandon Brennan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of LHP Taylor Guilbeau from Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Joey Wendle to the GCL Rays for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Blake Swihart outright to Reno (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contract of 1B Logan Morrison from Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Jerad Eickhoff to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF John Price Jr. to Winnipeg for future considerations. Signed OF Michael Blatchford.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Travis Thompson. Signed LHP Nick Bozman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Matzek to the Atlanta Braves.

FOOTBALL XFL

XFL — Signed QB Landry Jones.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Dismissed junior F Gabe Osabuohien from the men’s basketball program.

CREIGHTON — Named Judd Cornell men’s golf coach.

MANHATTANVILLE — Named Chris Alesi men’s basketball coach.

