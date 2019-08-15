Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent OF DJ Stewart to Norfolk (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned LHP Logan Allen to Columbus (IL). Recalled RHP Phil Maton from Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Blaine Hardy on the 60-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Sent OF Christin Stewart to Toledo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak to Rochester (IL_). Reinstated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Brandon Brennan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Selected the contract of LHP Taylor Guilbeau from Tacoma (PCL). Sent RHP Felix Hernandez to Everett (NWL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent 2B Joey Wendle to the GCL Rays for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned OF Blake Swihart outright to Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP James Norwood from Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Sal Romano to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Matt Bowman from Louisville. Selected the contract of RHP Joel Kuhnel from Louisville.

NEW YORK METS — Released 2B Adeiny Hechavarria.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, and RHP Edubray Ramos on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of 1B Logan Morrison from Lehigh Valley (IL). Claimed RHP Jared Hughes off waivers from Cincinnati. Transferred RHP Jerad Eickhoff to the 60-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF John Price Jr. to Winnipeg for future considerations. Signed OF Michael Blatchford.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Travis Thompson. Signed LHP Nick Bozman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Matzek to the Atlanta Braves.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released RHP Tommy Lawrence.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Promoted player development coach Aaron Miles to assistant coach. Named Kris Weems coach of Santa Cruz (NBAGL).

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Waived G Tarik Phillip.

FOOTBALL XFL

XFL — Signed QB Landry Jones.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned M Peter-Lee Vassell to Phoenix (USL Championship) and D Dejan Jakovic and F Rodolfo Zelaya to Las Vegas (USL Championship).

TENNIS

ATP — Fined Nick Kyrgios $113,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity during and after his second-round match at the Western & Southern Open.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted a sixth year of eligibility to Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson.

ARKANSAS — Dismissed junior F Gabe Osabuohien from the men’s basketball program.

CREIGHTON — Named Judd Cornell men’s golf coach.

FREDONIA STATE — Named Astrid Escobar men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach, Rebecca Allen assistant women’s volleyball coach, R.J.Gicewicz assistant men’s hockey coach, Cassie Herman assistant softball coach, Luke Kuczewski assistant baseball coach, Jaedyn Ossont assistant women’s soccer coach and Kelly Vincent assistant men’s and women’s cross country and track and field coach.

MANHATTANVILLE — Named Chris Alesi men’s basketball coach.

OHIO STATE — Named Dr. Candice Williams and Charron Sumler sports psychology counselors.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON — Named Chad Comer assistant baseball coach.

