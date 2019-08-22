Thursday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Jesse Hahn to the AZL Royals for a rehab assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Willians Astudillo to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Slegers from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Nashville (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent C Chad Wallach to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Sam Freeman to a minor league contract.
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Alec Sames.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded C Wilfredo Gimenez to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named later and cash. Signed C Jackson Smith.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Omar Carrizales.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Traded OF Stewart Ijames to Kansas City for two players to be named.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Crabtree on a one-year contract. Agreed to trade S Rudy Ford to Philadelphia for DL Bruce Hector, pending physicals.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Damon Harrison Sr. to a one-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RB James Williams. Signed DT Johnny Robinson.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB DJ Calhoun.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms wiht F Max Coatta on a one-year contract.
AUGUSTA — Promoted volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach O’Neal Armstrong to assistant coach.
NEW MEXICO — Named Ariel Sanchez director of volleyball operations.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.