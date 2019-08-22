Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Jesse Hahn to the AZL Royals for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Willians Astudillo to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Slegers from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Nashville (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent C Chad Wallach to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Sam Freeman to a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Alec Sames.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded C Wilfredo Gimenez to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named later and cash. Signed C Jackson Smith.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Omar Carrizales.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Traded OF Stewart Ijames to Kansas City for two players to be named.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Crabtree on a one-year contract. Agreed to trade S Rudy Ford to Philadelphia for DL Bruce Hector, pending physicals.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Damon Harrison Sr. to a one-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RB James Williams. Signed DT Johnny Robinson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB DJ Calhoun.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms wiht F Max Coatta on a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Promoted volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach O’Neal Armstrong to assistant coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Ariel Sanchez director of volleyball operations.

