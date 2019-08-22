Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Dwight Smith Jr. from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Ryan Cordell to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 3B Yoán Moncada from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Designated RHP Brady Rodgers for assignment. Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Optioned 2B Jack Mayfield to Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Joe Biagini from Round Rock. Selected the contract of 3B Abraham Toro from Round Rock.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jake Newberry on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle Zimmer from Omaha (PCL). Sent RHP Jesse Hahn to the AZL Royals for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Willians Astudillo to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Slegers from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ian Gibaut to Nashville (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent OF Austin Riley and SS Dansby Swanson to Rome (SAL) for rehab assignments.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Kyle Freeland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Wes Parsons from Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent C Chad Wallach to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Ruben Tejada for assignment. Recalled RHP Chris Flexen from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Requested unconditional release waivers on C Francisco Cervelli.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Junior Fernandez to Memphis (PCL). Recalled RHP Dominic Leone from Memphis. Sent OF Tyler O’Neill to Memphis for a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Kyle McGowin and INF Adrián Sanchez to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated 2B Brian Dozier from paternity leave and RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Sam Freeman to a minor league contract.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released C Alec Sames.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded C Wilfredo Gimenez to Fargo-Moorhead for a player to be named later and cash. Signed C Jackson Smith.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Omar Carrizales.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Traded OF Stewart Ijames to Kansas City for two players to be named.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with WR Michael Crabtree on a one-year contract. Agreed to trade S Rudy Ford to Philadelphia for DL Bruce Hector, pending physicals.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Damon Harrison Sr. to a one-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived RB James Williams. Signed DT Johnny Robinson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Dontrelle Inman.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB DJ Calhoun.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed D Zach Tolkinen.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms wiht F Max Coatta on a one-year contract.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded D Garret Cecere to Reading for future considerations.

READING ROYALS — Signed F Judd Peterson.

SOCCER MLS

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Aquired Seattle Sounders second round pick in the 2021 MLS Superdraft in exchange for a 2019 international roster slot.

COLLEGE

AUGUSTA — Promoted volunteer assistant men’s basketball coach O’Neal Armstrong to assistant coach.

CLARKE — Named Breann Tjaarda women’s lacrosse coach.

HOFSTRA — Named Marcus Smith assistant men and women’s tennis coach.

NEW MEXICO — Named Ariel Sanchez director of volleyball operations.

SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN — Named Philip Younts sports information director.

TENNESSEE — Sophomore QB Kasim Hill has transferred from Maryland.

