Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Tayler Scott to Norfolk (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed OF Khris Davis on paternity leave. Designated LHP Wei-Chung Wang for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent 3B Brandon Brennan to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Chris Stratton and RHP Yefry Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Parker Markel and RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tayron Guerrero to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent 2B Jed Lowrie to Syracuse (IL) for a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Released OF Drew Robinson.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned C Austin Allen and OF Nick Martini to El Paso (PCL) and RHP Trey Wingenter to Amarillo (TL). Recalled LHP Nick Margevicius from Amarillo. Transferred 2B Ian Kinsler to the 60-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Spencer Kieboom to Harrisburg (EL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Brooklyn F/G Wilson Chandler 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Promoted Kirk Lacob to executive vice president/basketball operations, Mike Dunleavy to assistant general manager, Kent Lacob to director/team development and Jacob Rubin to assistant video coordinator. Named Zaza Pachulia consultant and Ralph Walker director/team security.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Traded the returning player rights to G Billy Garrett and a 2019 second-round draft pick to Maine for returning player rights to F Andrew White III.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Traded OL Korey Cunningham to New England for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

BUFFALO BILLS — Traded G Wyatt Teller and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland for 2020 fifth- and sixth-round draft picks.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Destiny Vaeao on IR. Waived/injured G Norman Price and LB Jonathan Celestin. Signed LS Andrew DePaola.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed G Dejon Allen. Traded LB Reggie Gilbert to Tennessee for a conditional 2020 draft pick.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signd G Abdul Beecham.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DT Jay-Tee Tiuli. Signed DE Logan Tago and OT Will Holden.

Canadian Football League

CALGARY STAMPEDERS — Activated QB Bo Levi Mitchell from the 6-game IL.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with G Evan Buitenhuis and Fs Colin McDonald, Tanner Pond and J.D. Dudek.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Scott Moldenhauer to a one-year contract.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Brady Norrish on a one-year contract.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F Cam Milligan to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised their 2020 option on F Kacper Przybylko.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived F Chioma Ubogagu.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted an immediate eligibility waiver to Florida Gulf Coast senior men’s basketball F Tracy Hector.

BRADLEY — Named Leti Lerma women’s basketball video coordinator/assistant director of basketball operations.

GEORGE MASON — Named Kristi Giddings deputy athletic director of legal, compliance and NCAA governance.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Matt Deignan assistant sports information director.

ROWAN — Named Marie Wozniak associate director of athletics for communications.

