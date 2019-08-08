Tigers 10, Royals 8

|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|J.Jones cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|V.Reyes pr-cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|H.Dzier 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Soler dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Cthbert 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Dixon 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Strling rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|N.Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|H.Cstro lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|Dini c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dmritte rf
|2
|3
|1
|1
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rgers c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|Totals
|34
|10
|8
|10
|Kansas City
|203
|003
|000—
|8
|Detroit
|051
|100
|102—10
E_Merrifield 2 (9). LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (32), N.Lopez (14). 3B_V.Reyes (2). HR_A.Gordon (12), H.Dozier 2 (20), Cuthbert (8), Mi.Cabrera (8), H.Castro (3), Demeritte (1), Mercer (6). S_J.Rogers (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|J.Lopez
|1
|1-3
|2
|5
|4
|3
|2
|K.McCarthy
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Zimmer
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Newberry
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Staumont BS,1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Lovelady L,0-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Detroit
|Boyd
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Hall
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Cisnero BS,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|B.Farmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J.Jimenez W,3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by J.Lopez (J.Jones). WP_J.Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:37. A_17,197 (41,297).
