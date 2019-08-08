Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tigers 10, Royals 8

August 8, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Kansas City Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 5 1 2 0 J.Jones cf 1 0 0 0
A.Grdon lf 5 1 1 3 V.Reyes pr-cf 3 0 2 1
H.Dzier 3b 5 2 2 3 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 1
Soler dh 2 1 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 1 1 2
Cthbert 1b 4 1 2 2 Dixon 1b 4 1 1 0
Strling rf 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 5 1 1 0
N.Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 H.Cstro lf 4 2 1 3
Dini c 3 1 1 0 Dmritte rf 2 3 1 1
B.Hmltn cf 4 0 0 0 J.Rgers c 2 1 0 0
Mercer ss 5 1 1 2
Totals 36 8 9 8 Totals 34 10 8 10
Kansas City 203 003 000— 8
Detroit 051 100 102—10

E_Merrifield 2 (9). LOB_Kansas City 4, Detroit 10. 2B_Merrifield (32), N.Lopez (14). 3B_V.Reyes (2). HR_A.Gordon (12), H.Dozier 2 (20), Cuthbert (8), Mi.Cabrera (8), H.Castro (3), Demeritte (1), Mercer (6). S_J.Rogers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
J.Lopez 1 1-3 2 5 4 3 2
K.McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Zimmer 1 1-3 2 2 2 3 2
Newberry 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Staumont BS,1 2 2 1 1 0 2
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 0
Lovelady L,0-2 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Detroit
Boyd 2 2-3 6 5 5 3 1
Hall 2 2-3 2 2 2 0 4
Cisnero BS,2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
B.Farmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
J.Jimenez W,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by J.Lopez (J.Jones). WP_J.Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:37. A_17,197 (41,297).

