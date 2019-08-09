Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tigers 5, Royals 2

August 9, 2019 9:52 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .304
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .269
Dozier rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Soler dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .254
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .288
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Starling cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .238
Viloria c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .221
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 4
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Reyes cf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .256
Goodrum 2b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .250
Cabrera dh 2 1 1 1 2 0 .286
Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Lugo 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .233
Castro lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Demeritte rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .226
Rogers c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .200
Mercer ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .252
Totals 34 5 12 4 3 8
Kansas City 100 000 001—2 7 0
Detroit 200 012 00x—5 12 0

LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Starling (3), Demeritte (1). 3B_Goodrum (5). HR_Merrifield (13), off Jackson; Soler (32), off Schreiber; Rogers (3), off Keller. RBIs_Merrifield (57), Soler (80), Cabrera (46), Lugo 2 (11), Rogers (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Starling, Viloria, Lopez 2); Detroit 4 (Reyes, Goodrum, Castro, Demeritte). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Viloria. GIDP_Gordon, Lugo.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Mercer, Dixon).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 7-12 6 10 5 5 3 6 108 4.09
Hill 2 2 0 0 0 2 33 3.66
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Jackson, W, 2-5 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 4 94 9.35
Ramirez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.92
Schreiber 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 16 13.50
Jimenez, S, 1-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.87

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Jimenez 2-0. WP_Keller 2. PB_Rogers (1).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:27. A_21,475 (41,297).

