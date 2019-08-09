Tigers 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Reyes cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Castro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|4
|3
|8
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
|Detroit
|200
|012
|00x—5
|12
|0
LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Starling (3), Demeritte (1). 3B_Goodrum (5). HR_Merrifield (13), off Jackson; Soler (32), off Schreiber; Rogers (3), off Keller. RBIs_Merrifield (57), Soler (80), Cabrera (46), Lugo 2 (11), Rogers (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 4 (Starling, Viloria, Lopez 2); Detroit 4 (Reyes, Goodrum, Castro, Demeritte). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 4; Detroit 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Viloria. GIDP_Gordon, Lugo.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Mercer, Dixon).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 7-12
|6
|10
|5
|5
|3
|6
|108
|4.09
|Hill
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.66
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 2-5
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|94
|9.35
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.92
|Schreiber
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|13.50
|Jimenez, S, 1-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Jimenez 2-0. WP_Keller 2. PB_Rogers (1).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:27. A_21,475 (41,297).
