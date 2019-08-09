Tigers 5, Royals 2

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 3 1 1 1 V.Reyes cf 5 0 2 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 3 2 1 0 H.Dzier rf 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 2 1 1 1 Soler dh 4 1 2 1 Dixon 1b 4 0 0 0 Cthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 D.Lugo 3b 4 0 3 2 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 1 0 H.Cstro lf 4 0 1 0 Strling cf 4 0 2 0 Dmritte rf 4 0 1 0 Viloria c 4 0 1 0 J.Rgers c 4 1 1 1 N.Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 Mercer ss 4 1 2 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 34 5 12 4

Kansas City 100 000 001—2 Detroit 200 012 00x—5

DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Starling (3), Demeritte (1). 3B_Goodrum (5). HR_Merrifield (13), Soler (32), J.Rogers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City B.Keller L,7-12 6 10 5 5 3 6 Hill 2 2 0 0 0 2 Detroit E.Jackson W,2-5 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 4 Ni.Ramirez 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Schreiber 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 J.Jimenez S,1-5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_B.Keller 2.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:27. A_21,475 (41,297).

