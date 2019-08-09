Tigers 5, Royals 2

|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|V.Reyes cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|H.Dzier rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dixon 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Cstro lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Strling cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dmritte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rgers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|N.Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|4
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|001—2
|Detroit
|200
|012
|00x—5
DP_Kansas City 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Kansas City 7, Detroit 8. 2B_Starling (3), Demeritte (1). 3B_Goodrum (5). HR_Merrifield (13), Soler (32), J.Rogers (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|B.Keller L,7-12
|6
|10
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Hill
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|E.Jackson W,2-5
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Ni.Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schreiber
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.Jimenez S,1-5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_B.Keller 2.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:27. A_21,475 (41,297).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.