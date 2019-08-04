Timbers-Minnesota United, Sums

Portland 0 0—0 Minnesota 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Minnesota, Finlay, 4 (penalty kick), 90th minute.

Goalies_Portland, Steve Clark, Kendall Mcintosh; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Boxall, 75th. Portland, Mabiala, 39th; Clark, 50th; Chara, 53rd; Cascante, 58th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski; Cory Richardson; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_19,726.

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Ethan Finlay, Jan Gregus, Miguel Ibarra (Robin Lod, 65th), Kevin Molino (Abu Danladi, 77th); Angelo Rodriguez (Mason Toye, 66th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Julio Cascante, Larrys Mabiala, Jorge Moreira, Jorge Villafana; Sebastian Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes (Tomas Conechny, 90th), Diego Valeri; Brian Fernandez, Marvin Loria (Jeremy Ebobisse, 70th).

