Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Titans kicker Ryan Succop, TE Jonnu Smith off PUP list

August 19, 2019 3:42 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are getting kicker Ryan Succop and tight end Jonnu Smith back on the field and off the physically unable to perform list after each passed physicals.

The Titans announced the roster changes Monday.

Succop had been recovering from an unspecified injury this offseason and started training camp on the PUP list. Austin Barnard handled kicking duties through the first two preseason games. Succop is expected to be ready for the season opener Sept. 8 at Cleveland. He converted 86.7 percent of his kicks (26-of-30) last season and is 235-of-281 (83.6 percent) for his career.

Smith went on injured reserve after hurting a knee in a win over Jacksonville last December. He caught 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns last season in his second year in the NFL.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

