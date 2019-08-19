Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Titans running back Derrick Henry back at practice, limited

August 19, 2019 4:44 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans running back Derrick Henry is back at practice for the first time since hurting his left calf on the opening day of Tennessee’s training camp.

Henry took part in individual drills Monday as the Titans worked in their indoor practice field with the temperature feeling higher than 100 degrees. Henry then went inside the team’s headquarters and did not speak to reporters after practice.

Coach Mike Vrabel says it’s always good to get players back at practice from injuries and that the Titans hope Henry can do more Tuesday.

The Titans (1-1) host Pittsburgh (2-0) on Sunday night in the game that the starters usually play the most. Vrabel says if Henry is better by Sunday night and ready to play, then the running back will play or the Titans will keep working to get him back up to speed.

The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner ran for 625 of his 1,059 yards in December last season for his first 1,000-yard rushing season and was second in the AFC in rushing.

