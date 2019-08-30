Listen Live Sports

Tommylee Lewis 1 of 12 cuts announced by Lions

August 30, 2019 6:55 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Tommylee Lewis was one of 12 cuts announced by the Detroit Lions on Friday.

Lewis was the receiver involved in the controversial play late in last year’s NFC championship game, when he was playing for New Orleans. He was hit in the fourth quarter by Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Rams, but no flag for pass interference was thrown. Los Angeles took advantage of the huge break and won in overtime.

Lewis signed with Detroit in the offseason.

The other players released by the Lions on Friday were: safety Andrew Adams, offensive linemen Luke Bowanko, Ryan Pope and Micah St. Andrew, cornerbacks Andre Chachere and Jamar Summers, wide receiver Jordan Lasley, defensive linemen Eric Lee and Mitchell Loewen, punter Ryan Santoso and running back James Williams.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

