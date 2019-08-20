AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|113
|465
|157
|87
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|118
|467
|156
|76
|.334
|Devers Bos
|123
|507
|167
|103
|.329
|Alberto Bal
|107
|393
|125
|41
|.318
|Martinez Bos
|115
|464
|143
|78
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|122
|490
|151
|95
|.308
|Gurriel Hou
|117
|467
|143
|70
|.306
|Altuve Hou
|91
|368
|111
|68
|.302
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|112
|58
|.301
|Merrifield KC
|126
|532
|159
|84
|.299
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.
