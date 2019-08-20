AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 113 465 157 87 .338 Brantley Hou 118 467 156 76 .334 Devers Bos 123 507 167 103 .329 Alberto Bal 107 393 125 41 .318 Martinez Bos 115 464 143 78 .308 Bogaerts Bos 122 490 151 95 .308 Gurriel Hou 117 467 143 70 .306 Altuve Hou 91 368 111 68 .302 Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301 Merrifield KC 126 532 159 84 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.

