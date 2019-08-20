Listen Live Sports

August 20, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 113 465 157 87 .338
Brantley Hou 118 467 156 76 .334
Devers Bos 123 507 167 103 .329
Alberto Bal 107 393 125 41 .318
Martinez Bos 115 464 143 78 .308
Bogaerts Bos 122 490 151 95 .308
Gurriel Hou 117 467 143 70 .306
Altuve Hou 91 368 111 68 .302
Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301
Merrifield KC 126 532 159 84 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 101; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; J.Abreu, Chicago, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Giolito, Chicago, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.

