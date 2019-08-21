Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
August 21, 2019 3:37 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332
Yelich Mil 113 431 143 89 .332
Blackmon Col 108 461 152 95 .330
B.Reynolds Pit 103 360 117 66 .325
Rendon Was 112 427 138 90 .323
Bellinger LAD 122 441 141 100 .320
K.Marte Ari 121 486 155 85 .319
Freeman Atl 127 490 149 99 .304
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
Arenado Col 124 474 143 81 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; 4 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 102; Rendon, Washington, 100; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 87.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

