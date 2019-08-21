NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332 Yelich Mil 113 431 143 89 .332 Blackmon Col 108 461 152 95 .330 B.Reynolds Pit 103 360 117 66 .325 Rendon Was 112 427 138 90 .323 Bellinger LAD 122 441 141 100 .320 K.Marte Ari 121 486 155 85 .319 Freeman Atl 127 490 149 99 .304 Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302 Arenado Col 124 474 143 81 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 33; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; 4 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 102; Rendon, Washington, 100; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Arenado, Colorado, 96; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 87.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.