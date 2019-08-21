AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|114
|470
|157
|87
|.334
|Brantley Hou
|118
|467
|156
|76
|.334
|Devers Bos
|124
|511
|168
|103
|.329
|Alberto Bal
|108
|397
|126
|42
|.317
|Martinez Bos
|116
|467
|144
|78
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|123
|494
|151
|95
|.306
|Gurriel Hou
|118
|471
|143
|70
|.304
|Moncada ChW
|97
|372
|112
|58
|.301
|Altuve Hou
|92
|371
|111
|68
|.299
|Merrifield KC
|127
|536
|160
|85
|.299
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.
