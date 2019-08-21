AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 114 470 157 87 .334 Brantley Hou 118 467 156 76 .334 Devers Bos 124 511 168 103 .329 Alberto Bal 108 397 126 42 .317 Martinez Bos 116 467 144 78 .308 Bogaerts Bos 123 494 151 95 .306 Gurriel Hou 118 471 143 70 .304 Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301 Altuve Hou 92 371 111 68 .299 Merrifield KC 127 536 160 85 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.

