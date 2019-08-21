Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 21, 2019 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 114 470 157 87 .334
Brantley Hou 118 467 156 76 .334
Devers Bos 124 511 168 103 .329
Alberto Bal 108 397 126 42 .317
Martinez Bos 116 467 144 78 .308
Bogaerts Bos 123 494 151 95 .306
Gurriel Hou 118 471 143 70 .304
Moncada ChW 97 372 112 58 .301
Altuve Hou 92 371 111 68 .299
Merrifield KC 127 536 160 85 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 96; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Gurriel, Houston, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84; Bregman, Houston, 83.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Miley, Houston, 12-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Summer Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff