NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|105
|397
|132
|67
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|113
|431
|143
|89
|.332
|Blackmon Col
|109
|466
|153
|96
|.328
|B.Reynolds Pit
|104
|364
|118
|66
|.324
|Rendon Was
|113
|432
|140
|91
|.324
|K.Marte Ari
|121
|486
|155
|85
|.319
|Bellinger LAD
|123
|445
|141
|100
|.317
|Freeman Atl
|128
|494
|150
|100
|.304
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|113
|67
|.302
|Arenado Col
|125
|478
|144
|82
|.301
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 3 tied at 31.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 103; Rendon, Washington, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 88.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.
