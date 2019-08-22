NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332 Yelich Mil 113 431 143 89 .332 Blackmon Col 109 466 153 96 .328 B.Reynolds Pit 104 364 118 66 .324 Rendon Was 113 432 140 91 .324 K.Marte Ari 121 486 155 85 .319 Bellinger LAD 123 445 141 100 .317 Freeman Atl 128 494 150 100 .304 Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302 Arenado Col 125 478 144 82 .301

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 103; Rendon, Washington, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 88.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

