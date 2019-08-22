Listen Live Sports

August 22, 2019 1:10 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332
Yelich Mil 113 431 143 89 .332
Blackmon Col 109 466 153 96 .328
B.Reynolds Pit 104 364 118 66 .324
Rendon Was 113 432 140 91 .324
K.Marte Ari 121 486 155 85 .319
Bellinger LAD 123 445 141 100 .317
Freeman Atl 128 494 150 100 .304
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
Arenado Col 125 478 144 82 .301

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 103; Rendon, Washington, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 88.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-3; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

