AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 119 471 159 78 .338 LeMahieu NYY 114 470 157 87 .334 Devers Bos 125 511 168 103 .329 Alberto Bal 108 397 126 42 .317 Martinez Bos 117 467 144 78 .308 Bogaerts Bos 124 494 151 95 .306 Gurriel Hou 119 474 144 70 .304 Moncada ChW 98 376 114 59 .303 Merrifield KC 128 536 160 85 .299 Lindor Cle 109 454 135 74 .297

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Bregman, Houston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Gurriel, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Bregman, Houston, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.