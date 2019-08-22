AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|119
|471
|159
|78
|.338
|LeMahieu NYY
|114
|470
|157
|87
|.334
|Devers Bos
|125
|511
|168
|103
|.329
|Alberto Bal
|108
|397
|126
|42
|.317
|Martinez Bos
|117
|467
|144
|78
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|494
|151
|95
|.306
|Gurriel Hou
|119
|474
|144
|70
|.304
|Moncada ChW
|98
|376
|114
|59
|.303
|Merrifield KC
|128
|536
|160
|85
|.299
|Lindor Cle
|109
|454
|135
|74
|.297
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Bregman, Houston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Gurriel, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Bregman, Houston, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.