August 22, 2019
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 119 471 159 78 .338
LeMahieu NYY 114 470 157 87 .334
Devers Bos 125 511 168 103 .329
Alberto Bal 108 397 126 42 .317
Martinez Bos 117 467 144 78 .308
Bogaerts Bos 124 494 151 95 .306
Gurriel Hou 119 474 144 70 .304
Moncada ChW 98 376 114 59 .303
Merrifield KC 128 536 160 85 .299
Lindor Cle 109 454 135 74 .297

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; Bregman, Houston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; G.Torres, New York, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Gurriel, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 88; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Bregman, Houston, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 14-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.

