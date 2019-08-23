NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|105
|397
|132
|67
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|114
|435
|143
|90
|.329
|B.Reynolds Pit
|105
|367
|119
|67
|.324
|Blackmon Col
|110
|470
|152
|96
|.323
|Rendon Was
|114
|437
|141
|92
|.323
|K.Marte Ari
|122
|490
|156
|85
|.318
|Bellinger LAD
|125
|452
|142
|101
|.314
|Arenado Col
|126
|480
|146
|83
|.304
|Freeman Atl
|129
|499
|151
|100
|.303
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|113
|67
|.302
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 3 tied at 31.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 104; Rendon, Washington, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 88.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.
