NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332 Yelich Mil 114 435 143 90 .329 B.Reynolds Pit 105 367 119 67 .324 Blackmon Col 110 470 152 96 .323 Rendon Was 114 437 141 92 .323 K.Marte Ari 122 490 156 85 .318 Bellinger LAD 125 452 142 101 .314 Arenado Col 126 480 146 83 .304 Freeman Atl 129 499 151 100 .303 Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 40; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Freeman, Atlanta, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 3 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 104; Rendon, Washington, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Bell, Pittsburgh, 99; Arenado, Colorado, 99; P.Alonso, New York, 97; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 88.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 12-6; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Quintana, Chicago, 11-7.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.