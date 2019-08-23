AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 120 475 160 78 .337 LeMahieu NYY 116 479 159 88 .332 Devers Bos 126 516 171 106 .331 Martinez Bos 118 471 147 80 .312 Alberto Bal 110 406 126 43 .310 Bogaerts Bos 125 497 153 96 .308 Gurriel Hou 120 478 146 71 .305 Moncada ChW 99 380 116 60 .305 Merrifield KC 129 540 162 85 .300 Altuve Hou 94 377 113 70 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Bregman, Houston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.