August 23, 2019 5:43 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 120 475 160 78 .337
LeMahieu NYY 116 479 159 88 .332
Devers Bos 126 516 171 106 .331
Martinez Bos 118 471 147 80 .312
Alberto Bal 110 406 126 43 .310
Bogaerts Bos 125 497 153 96 .308
Gurriel Hou 120 478 146 71 .305
Moncada ChW 99 380 116 60 .305
Merrifield KC 129 540 162 85 .300
Altuve Hou 94 377 113 70 .300

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Bregman, Houston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.

