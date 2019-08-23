AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|120
|475
|160
|78
|.337
|LeMahieu NYY
|116
|479
|159
|88
|.332
|Devers Bos
|126
|516
|171
|106
|.331
|Martinez Bos
|118
|471
|147
|80
|.312
|Alberto Bal
|110
|406
|126
|43
|.310
|Bogaerts Bos
|125
|497
|153
|96
|.308
|Gurriel Hou
|120
|478
|146
|71
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|99
|380
|116
|60
|.305
|Merrifield KC
|129
|540
|162
|85
|.300
|Altuve Hou
|94
|377
|113
|70
|.300
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 34; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 98; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Soler, Kansas City, 88; Bregman, Houston, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85; Kepler, Minnesota, 84.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10; Fiers, Oakland, 12-3.
