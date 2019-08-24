Listen Live Sports

August 24, 2019 6:28 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 121 478 161 80 .337
LeMahieu NYY 117 482 159 88 .330
Devers Bos 127 521 171 106 .328
Alberto Bal 111 409 128 46 .313
Martinez Bos 119 474 148 81 .312
Bogaerts Bos 126 500 154 96 .308
Gurriel Hou 121 480 147 71 .306
Altuve Hou 95 380 115 72 .303
Moncada ChW 100 384 116 60 .302
Merrifield KC 130 545 163 85 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 89; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10.

