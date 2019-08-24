AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 121 478 161 80 .337 LeMahieu NYY 117 482 159 88 .330 Devers Bos 127 521 171 106 .328 Alberto Bal 111 409 128 46 .313 Martinez Bos 119 474 148 81 .312 Bogaerts Bos 126 500 154 96 .308 Gurriel Hou 121 480 147 71 .306 Altuve Hou 95 380 115 72 .303 Moncada ChW 100 384 116 60 .302 Merrifield KC 130 545 163 85 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 89; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10.

