AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|121
|478
|161
|80
|.337
|LeMahieu NYY
|117
|482
|159
|88
|.330
|Devers Bos
|127
|521
|171
|106
|.328
|Alberto Bal
|111
|409
|128
|46
|.313
|Martinez Bos
|119
|474
|148
|81
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|126
|500
|154
|96
|.308
|Gurriel Hou
|121
|480
|147
|71
|.306
|Altuve Hou
|95
|380
|115
|72
|.303
|Moncada ChW
|100
|384
|116
|60
|.302
|Merrifield KC
|130
|545
|163
|85
|.299
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; Martinez, Boston, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; J.Abreu, Chicago, 98; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 89; Soler, Kansas City, 89; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; LeMahieu, New York, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 13-10.
