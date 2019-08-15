Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 15, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 109 447 151 85 .338
Brantley Hou 113 446 148 73 .332
Devers Bos 119 490 160 99 .327
Alberto Bal 103 377 120 39 .318
Martinez Bos 111 451 139 75 .308
Bogaerts Bos 118 474 146 93 .308
Gurriel Hou 112 447 137 69 .306
Merrifield KC 121 511 156 83 .305
Altuve Hou 86 346 105 63 .303
Lindor Cle 103 429 130 70 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Soler, Kansas City, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; Gurriel, Houston, 84; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 78.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US