AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|109
|447
|151
|85
|.338
|Brantley Hou
|113
|446
|148
|73
|.332
|Devers Bos
|119
|490
|160
|99
|.327
|Alberto Bal
|103
|377
|120
|39
|.318
|Martinez Bos
|111
|451
|139
|75
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|118
|474
|146
|93
|.308
|Gurriel Hou
|112
|447
|137
|69
|.306
|Merrifield KC
|121
|511
|156
|83
|.305
|Altuve Hou
|86
|346
|105
|63
|.303
|Lindor Cle
|103
|429
|130
|70
|.303
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Soler, Kansas City, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; Gurriel, Houston, 84; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 78.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.
