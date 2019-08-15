AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 109 447 151 85 .338 Brantley Hou 113 446 148 73 .332 Devers Bos 119 490 160 99 .327 Alberto Bal 103 377 120 39 .318 Martinez Bos 111 451 139 75 .308 Bogaerts Bos 118 474 146 93 .308 Gurriel Hou 112 447 137 69 .306 Merrifield KC 121 511 156 83 .305 Altuve Hou 86 346 105 63 .303 Lindor Cle 103 429 130 70 .303

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Soler, Kansas City, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Kepler, Minnesota, 32; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; Bregman, Houston, 29; C.Santana, Cleveland, 29; M.Chapman, Oakland, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29; Martinez, Boston, 28.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 94; Trout, Los Angeles, 92; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Soler, Kansas City, 87; J.Abreu, Chicago, 86; Gurriel, Houston, 84; LeMahieu, New York, 81; Rosario, Minnesota, 80; Bregman, Houston, 79; Kepler, Minnesota, 78.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 16-2; Verlander, Houston, 15-4; G.Cole, Houston, 14-5; Lynn, Texas, 14-8; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-4; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-5; Bieber, Cleveland, 12-5; Giolito, Chicago, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-10.

