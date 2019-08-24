NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. McNeil NYM 106 399 134 67 .336 Yelich Mil 115 439 144 91 .328 B.Reynolds Pit 106 371 121 68 .326 Rendon Was 115 439 142 92 .323 Blackmon Col 111 473 152 96 .321 K.Marte Ari 123 493 157 85 .318 Bellinger LAD 126 456 143 101 .314 Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302 Arenado Col 127 484 146 83 .302 Freeman Atl 130 504 152 101 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 32; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 105; Rendon, Washington, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; P.Alonso, New York, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 99; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 2 tied at 11-8.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.