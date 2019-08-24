NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|106
|399
|134
|67
|.336
|Yelich Mil
|115
|439
|144
|91
|.328
|B.Reynolds Pit
|106
|371
|121
|68
|.326
|Rendon Was
|115
|439
|142
|92
|.323
|Blackmon Col
|111
|473
|152
|96
|.321
|K.Marte Ari
|123
|493
|157
|85
|.318
|Bellinger LAD
|126
|456
|143
|101
|.314
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|113
|67
|.302
|Arenado Col
|127
|484
|146
|83
|.302
|Freeman Atl
|130
|504
|152
|101
|.302
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 32; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 2 tied at 31.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 105; Rendon, Washington, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; P.Alonso, New York, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 99; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 89.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 2 tied at 11-8.
