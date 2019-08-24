Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

August 24, 2019 6:28 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
McNeil NYM 106 399 134 67 .336
Yelich Mil 115 439 144 91 .328
B.Reynolds Pit 106 371 121 68 .326
Rendon Was 115 439 142 92 .323
Blackmon Col 111 473 152 96 .321
K.Marte Ari 123 493 157 85 .318
Bellinger LAD 126 456 143 101 .314
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
Arenado Col 127 484 146 83 .302
Freeman Atl 130 504 152 101 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; P.Alonso, New York, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 32; Arenado, Colorado, 32; 2 tied at 31.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 105; Rendon, Washington, 102; Bell, Pittsburgh, 102; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; P.Alonso, New York, 100; E.Escobar, Arizona, 100; Arenado, Colorado, 99; Harper, Philadelphia, 92; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-2; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-3; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 12-5; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; 2 tied at 11-8.

