AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|122
|480
|162
|80
|.338
|LeMahieu NYY
|118
|486
|161
|90
|.331
|Devers Bos
|128
|525
|171
|106
|.326
|Alberto Bal
|112
|411
|129
|46
|.314
|Martinez Bos
|120
|478
|149
|82
|.312
|Gurriel Hou
|122
|484
|149
|72
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|127
|503
|154
|96
|.306
|Altuve Hou
|96
|385
|117
|74
|.304
|Moncada ChW
|101
|387
|116
|60
|.300
|Merrifield KC
|132
|555
|165
|86
|.297
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6.
