AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 122 480 162 80 .338 LeMahieu NYY 118 486 161 90 .331 Devers Bos 128 525 171 106 .326 Alberto Bal 112 411 129 46 .314 Martinez Bos 120 478 149 82 .312 Gurriel Hou 122 484 149 72 .308 Bogaerts Bos 127 503 154 96 .306 Altuve Hou 96 385 117 74 .304 Moncada ChW 101 387 116 60 .300 Merrifield KC 132 555 165 86 .297

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6.

