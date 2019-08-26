Listen Live Sports

August 26, 2019 6:47 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 122 480 162 80 .338
LeMahieu NYY 118 486 161 90 .331
Devers Bos 128 525 171 106 .326
Alberto Bal 112 411 129 46 .314
Martinez Bos 120 478 149 82 .312
Gurriel Hou 122 484 149 72 .308
Bogaerts Bos 127 503 154 96 .306
Altuve Hou 96 385 117 74 .304
Moncada ChW 101 387 116 60 .300
Merrifield KC 132 555 165 86 .297

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 42; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 32; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Trout, Los Angeles, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 96; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Gurriel, Houston, 91; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Kepler, Minnesota, 86; Rosario, Minnesota, 85.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 15-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-6; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Miley, Houston, 13-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 13-6.

