NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. B.Reynolds Pit 109 385 128 70 .332 McNeil NYM 108 406 134 67 .330 Yelich Mil 118 449 148 91 .330 Rendon Was 117 446 146 94 .327 K.Marte Ari 126 505 163 87 .323 Blackmon Col 114 485 155 96 .320 Bellinger LAD 129 466 144 103 .309 Arenado Col 130 497 153 87 .308 Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302 T.Turner Was 92 391 118 70 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 105; Rendon, Washington, 104; Bell, Pittsburgh, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; E.Escobar, Arizona, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.

