NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|B.Reynolds Pit
|109
|385
|128
|70
|.332
|McNeil NYM
|108
|406
|134
|67
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|118
|449
|148
|91
|.330
|Rendon Was
|117
|446
|146
|94
|.327
|K.Marte Ari
|126
|505
|163
|87
|.323
|Blackmon Col
|114
|485
|155
|96
|.320
|Bellinger LAD
|129
|466
|144
|103
|.309
|Arenado Col
|130
|497
|153
|87
|.308
|Dahl Col
|100
|374
|113
|67
|.302
|T.Turner Was
|92
|391
|118
|70
|.302
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 105; Rendon, Washington, 104; Bell, Pittsburgh, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; E.Escobar, Arizona, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 89.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.
