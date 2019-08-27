Listen Live Sports

August 27, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
B.Reynolds Pit 109 385 128 70 .332
McNeil NYM 108 406 134 67 .330
Yelich Mil 118 449 148 91 .330
Rendon Was 117 446 146 94 .327
K.Marte Ari 126 505 163 87 .323
Blackmon Col 114 485 155 96 .320
Bellinger LAD 129 466 144 103 .309
Arenado Col 130 497 153 87 .308
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
T.Turner Was 92 391 118 70 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 37; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Bell, Pittsburgh, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 105; Rendon, Washington, 104; Bell, Pittsburgh, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; E.Escobar, Arizona, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 93; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.

