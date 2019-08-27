Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 27, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 123 483 163 81 .337
LeMahieu NYY 120 495 165 91 .333
Devers Bos 129 528 171 108 .324
Alberto Bal 113 415 131 47 .316
Martinez Bos 121 483 151 83 .313
Gurriel Hou 123 487 150 73 .308
Bogaerts Bos 128 507 156 98 .308
Altuve Hou 97 390 118 75 .303
Cruz Min 94 354 106 63 .299
Merrifield KC 133 559 167 86 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 93; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Rosario, Minnesota, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 86.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4; 2 tied at 13-6.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus