AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|123
|483
|163
|81
|.337
|LeMahieu NYY
|120
|495
|165
|91
|.333
|Devers Bos
|129
|528
|171
|108
|.324
|Alberto Bal
|113
|415
|131
|47
|.316
|Martinez Bos
|121
|483
|151
|83
|.313
|Gurriel Hou
|123
|487
|150
|73
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|128
|507
|156
|98
|.308
|Altuve Hou
|97
|390
|118
|75
|.303
|Cruz Min
|94
|354
|106
|63
|.299
|Merrifield KC
|133
|559
|167
|86
|.299
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 93; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Rosario, Minnesota, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 86.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4; 2 tied at 13-6.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.