AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 123 483 163 81 .337 LeMahieu NYY 120 495 165 91 .333 Devers Bos 129 528 171 108 .324 Alberto Bal 113 415 131 47 .316 Martinez Bos 121 483 151 83 .313 Gurriel Hou 123 487 150 73 .308 Bogaerts Bos 128 507 156 98 .308 Altuve Hou 97 390 118 75 .303 Cruz Min 94 354 106 63 .299 Merrifield KC 133 559 167 86 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; Edw.Encarnación, New York, 30; C.Santana, Cleveland, 30; M.Chapman, Oakland, 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 93; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 87; Rosario, Minnesota, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 86.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4; 2 tied at 13-6.

