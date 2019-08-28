Listen Live Sports

August 28, 2019 5:13 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
McNeil NYM 109 411 137 68 .333
B.Reynolds Pit 110 388 128 70 .330
Yelich Mil 119 452 149 92 .330
Rendon Was 118 450 148 96 .329
K.Marte Ari 126 505 163 87 .323
Blackmon Col 114 485 155 96 .320
Bellinger LAD 129 466 144 103 .309
Arenado Col 130 497 153 87 .308
Dahl Col 100 374 113 67 .302
Newman Pit 104 388 117 41 .302

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 107; Bell, Pittsburgh, 106; Rendon, Washington, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; E.Escobar, Arizona, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 94; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.

