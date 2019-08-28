Listen Live Sports

August 28, 2019 5:13 pm
 
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 123 483 163 81 .337
LeMahieu NYY 121 499 167 93 .335
Devers Bos 129 528 171 108 .324
Alberto Bal 113 415 131 47 .316
Martinez Bos 121 483 151 83 .313
Gurriel Hou 123 487 150 73 .308
Bogaerts Bos 128 507 156 98 .308
Altuve Hou 97 390 118 75 .303
Lindor Cle 114 476 143 78 .300
Merrifield KC 133 559 167 86 .299

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 36; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 31; 4 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 103; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; J.Abreu, Chicago, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 97; Gurriel, Houston, 93; Soler, Kansas City, 92; Bregman, Houston, 90; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 86; Kepler, Minnesota, 86.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 15-5; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4; 2 tied at 13-6.

