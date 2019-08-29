NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|110
|415
|137
|68
|.330
|Yelich Mil
|119
|452
|149
|92
|.330
|Rendon Was
|118
|450
|148
|96
|.329
|B.Reynolds Pit
|111
|393
|129
|71
|.328
|K.Marte Ari
|126
|505
|163
|87
|.323
|Blackmon Col
|116
|495
|157
|98
|.317
|Arenado Col
|132
|505
|156
|90
|.309
|Newman Pit
|105
|392
|121
|43
|.309
|Bellinger LAD
|130
|468
|144
|104
|.308
|Story Col
|121
|492
|147
|95
|.299
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.
Runs Batted In
Freeman, Atlanta, 107; Bell, Pittsburgh, 106; E.Escobar, Arizona, 106; Rendon, Washington, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 94; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.
