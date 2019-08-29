Listen Live Sports

August 29, 2019
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
McNeil NYM 110 415 137 68 .330
Yelich Mil 119 452 149 92 .330
Rendon Was 118 450 148 96 .329
B.Reynolds Pit 111 393 129 71 .328
K.Marte Ari 126 505 163 87 .323
Blackmon Col 116 495 157 98 .317
Arenado Col 132 505 156 90 .309
Newman Pit 105 392 121 43 .309
Bellinger LAD 130 468 144 104 .308
Story Col 121 492 147 95 .299

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 107; Bell, Pittsburgh, 106; E.Escobar, Arizona, 106; Rendon, Washington, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 94; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.

