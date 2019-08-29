NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. McNeil NYM 110 415 137 68 .330 Yelich Mil 119 452 149 92 .330 Rendon Was 118 450 148 96 .329 B.Reynolds Pit 111 393 129 71 .328 K.Marte Ari 126 505 163 87 .323 Blackmon Col 116 495 157 98 .317 Arenado Col 132 505 156 90 .309 Newman Pit 105 392 121 43 .309 Bellinger LAD 130 468 144 104 .308 Story Col 121 492 147 95 .299

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 42; P.Alonso, New York, 42; Yelich, Milwaukee, 41; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 38; Freeman, Atlanta, 36; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 36; Bell, Pittsburgh, 34; Arenado, Colorado, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 33; Donaldson, Atlanta, 32.

Runs Batted In

Freeman, Atlanta, 107; Bell, Pittsburgh, 106; E.Escobar, Arizona, 106; Rendon, Washington, 104; Arenado, Colorado, 103; P.Alonso, New York, 101; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 100; Harper, Philadelphia, 94; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 91; Yelich, Milwaukee, 89.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 13-3; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 13-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 13-6; Nola, Philadelphia, 12-4; Márquez, Colorado, 12-5; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-5; Buehler, Los Angeles, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.