The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top Ten

August 16, 2019 9:48 pm
 
NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
B.Reynolds Pit 98 341 114 65 .334
McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332
Yelich Mil 108 412 134 83 .325
Blackmon Col 103 443 143 88 .323
Rendon Was 107 403 129 86 .320
K.Marte Ari 118 475 152 82 .320
Bellinger LAD 119 430 137 97 .319
Tatis Jr. SD 84 334 106 61 .317
Freeman Atl 123 474 146 96 .308
Arenado Col 120 455 138 78 .303

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; 5 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 97; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 85.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.

