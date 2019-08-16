NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|B.Reynolds Pit
|98
|341
|114
|65
|.334
|McNeil NYM
|105
|397
|132
|67
|.332
|Yelich Mil
|108
|412
|134
|83
|.325
|Blackmon Col
|103
|443
|143
|88
|.323
|Rendon Was
|107
|403
|129
|86
|.320
|K.Marte Ari
|118
|475
|152
|82
|.320
|Bellinger LAD
|119
|430
|137
|97
|.319
|Tatis Jr. SD
|84
|334
|106
|61
|.317
|Freeman Atl
|123
|474
|146
|96
|.308
|Arenado Col
|120
|455
|138
|78
|.303
Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; 5 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 97; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 85.
Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.