NATIONAL LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. B.Reynolds Pit 98 341 114 65 .334 McNeil NYM 105 397 132 67 .332 Yelich Mil 108 412 134 83 .325 Blackmon Col 103 443 143 88 .323 Rendon Was 107 403 129 86 .320 K.Marte Ari 118 475 152 82 .320 Bellinger LAD 119 430 137 97 .319 Tatis Jr. SD 84 334 106 61 .317 Freeman Atl 123 474 146 96 .308 Arenado Col 120 455 138 78 .303

Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 41; Yelich, Milwaukee, 39; P.Alonso, New York, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 35; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 31; Bell, Pittsburgh, 31; Freeman, Atlanta, 31; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; 5 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 98; Freeman, Atlanta, 98; E.Escobar, Arizona, 97; Rendon, Washington, 94; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 94; P.Alonso, New York, 91; Arenado, Colorado, 91; Harper, Philadelphia, 90; Yelich, Milwaukee, 85; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 85.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 15-5; Fried, Atlanta, 14-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 12-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-2; Nola, Philadelphia, 11-3; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Márquez, Colorado, 11-5; L.Castillo, Cincinnati, 11-5; Dak.Hudson, St. Louis, 11-6; J.Gray, Colorado, 11-8.

