Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top Ten

August 29, 2019 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 121 499 167 93 .335
Brantley Hou 125 491 163 82 .332
Devers Bos 130 533 174 111 .326
Alberto Bal 114 417 132 47 .317
Martinez Bos 122 488 153 85 .314
Bogaerts Bos 129 511 159 100 .311
Gurriel Hou 125 494 152 76 .308
Merrifield KC 135 567 172 90 .303
Altuve Hou 99 400 121 77 .303
Lindor Cle 115 479 144 79 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 88; Martinez, Boston, 87.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space