AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. LeMahieu NYY 121 499 167 93 .335 Brantley Hou 125 491 163 82 .332 Devers Bos 130 533 174 111 .326 Alberto Bal 114 417 132 47 .317 Martinez Bos 122 488 153 85 .314 Bogaerts Bos 129 511 159 100 .311 Gurriel Hou 125 494 152 76 .308 Merrifield KC 135 567 172 90 .303 Altuve Hou 99 400 121 77 .303 Lindor Cle 115 479 144 79 .301

Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 30.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 88; Martinez, Boston, 87.

Pitching

Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.

