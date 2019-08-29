AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|121
|499
|167
|93
|.335
|Brantley Hou
|125
|491
|163
|82
|.332
|Devers Bos
|130
|533
|174
|111
|.326
|Alberto Bal
|114
|417
|132
|47
|.317
|Martinez Bos
|122
|488
|153
|85
|.314
|Bogaerts Bos
|129
|511
|159
|100
|.311
|Gurriel Hou
|125
|494
|152
|76
|.308
|Merrifield KC
|135
|567
|172
|90
|.303
|Altuve Hou
|99
|400
|121
|77
|.303
|Lindor Cle
|115
|479
|144
|79
|.301
Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Soler, Kansas City, 37; Kepler, Minnesota, 35; Cruz, Minnesota, 33; G.Torres, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 32; Martinez, Boston, 32; 5 tied at 30.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 104; J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Trout, Los Angeles, 100; Bogaerts, Boston, 100; Soler, Kansas City, 96; Gurriel, Houston, 95; Bregman, Houston, 91; LeMahieu, New York, 89; Rosario, Minnesota, 88; Martinez, Boston, 87.
Pitching
Germán, New York, 17-3; Verlander, Houston, 16-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 16-5; G.Cole, Houston, 15-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 14-6; Giolito, Chicago, 14-7; Lynn, Texas, 14-9; Gonzales, Seattle, 14-10; Fiers, Oakland, 13-3; Miley, Houston, 13-4.
